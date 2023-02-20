Fish and Game banner

A Massachusetts woman needed to have her car towed to safety Saturday afternoon after she and two friends became stranded in snow while following her GPS along an unplowed road in Eaton, conservation officers said.

Around 3 p.m. Saturday, New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified a vehicle was stranded in the area of Willis Bean and Foss Mountain Road in Eaton. The roads and “many others that lead to them in the area” are not maintained during the winter months, conservation officers said in a news release.