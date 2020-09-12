An 83-year-old Massachusetts man is missing after launching his canoe on Lake Massabesic in Auburn on Friday.
New Hampshire Marine Patrol said Joseph Moreau was reported missing by his son after he set out from Clair’s Landing.
Officers from the state Fish and Game Department, Auburn police, state police and marine patrol searched for the man without success.
Authorities released a photo of Moreau and asked anyone with any information about the incident to contact Marine Patrol Officer Nicholas Haroutunian at 293-2037 or by email: nicholas.haroutunian@dos.nh.gov.