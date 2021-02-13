MIDDLETON — A Massachusetts man was hurt when he lost control of his snowmobile Saturday afternoon and it crashed over an embankment and into a tree.
According to a Fish and Game Department news release, Ian Saia, 33, of Rockland, Mass., was riding in a group when the accident happened on a trail near Access Road. Saia was taken by ambulance to Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester for treatment.
Fish and Game said speed and inexperience appear to have contributed to the crash, which was reported around 1:30 p.m. “Riders are reminded to ride within their limits and experience level to avoid accidents,” the release stated.