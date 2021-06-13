A Massachusetts man injured his arm when the box truck he was driving rolled over early Sunday on Interstate 89 in New London.
State police responded to a 911 call around 12:42 a.m. Sunday reporting a rollover accident on I-89 north, near mile marker 33.
Upon arrival, state police reported that a box truck for Rose K. Trucking Company out of Springfield, Mass., drove off the roadway and rolled onto its side in the median.
The driver of the truck, identified as Alexander Nunez, 31, of West Springfield, Mass., was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with an arm injury.
The injury is not believed to be serious or life threatening, state police said in a release.
The left lane of I-89 northbound was closed for several hours as the truck was removed.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Brandon Stubbs of the New Hampshire State Police, Troop D at 603-223-3654 or email him at Brandon.A.Stubbs@DOS.NH.GOV.