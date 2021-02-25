GORHAM -- A 63-year-old Massachusetts man was rescued from Tuckerman Ravine in the early hours of Sunday morning, after spending hours in frigid temperatures in avalanche terrain, the U.S. Forest Service said.
The Mount Washington Valley Ski Patrol rescued the man, who lives in Brookline, on a steep, icy slope known as the Lunch Rocks.
He had gone on a summit hike was reported missing at 11 p.m. The ski patrol found him at 2:45 a.m. Sunday. Temperatures at the time were minus-6 degrees at the summit with northwest winds of 35 to 50 mph.
Avalanche danger on Saturday was moderate but increasing to considerable overnight.
The Forest Service said the hiker had hiking and snow climbing experience but lacked crampons, an ice axe, a headlight or flashlight. He had adequate clothing, but the microspikes on his mountaineering boots lacked adequate traction on his descent.
He fell at one point and was injured, but was able to walk out.
The Mountain Rescue Service, Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue, Forest Service and Appalachian Mountain Club assisted in the rescue.
The Forest Service encouraged winter mountaineers to check the Mountain Washington Avalanche Center forecast before venturing out.