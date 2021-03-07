A 69-year-old Massachusetts man was rescued from South Tripyramid Saturday afternoon after sliding approximately 100 feet while hiking, the Fish and Game Department said.
Robert Zoletti of Needham suffered a lower leg injury that prevented him from making it down without assistance, according to a news release. Fish and Game was notified around 12:45 p.m.
Rescue teams were able to take snowmobiles 2.6 miles of Livermore Road Trail and then snowshow 2 miles to the injured hiker. Zoletti continued down with the help of the two hikers he was with until the team met them around 4:30 p.m.
Zoletti was placed on a rescue sled and brought two miles to Livermore Road. A trail groomer from Waterville Valley Ski Resort was able to make it the intersection of Livermore Road and Tripyramid Trail to bring Zoletti to the trailhead. They arrived at 7:20 p.m.
A family member brought Zoletti to Lakes Region General Hospital.
The trio of hikers departed the Kancamagus at 7:15 a.m. and had planned a loop hike to the Tripyramids and back out the Kate Sleeper Trail/Downes Brook Trail, according to a news release.
Near the summit of South Tripyramid the group encountered slippery conditions. Zoletti lost his footing and slid approximately 100 feet and in the process injured his lower leg, the release read.
The group was able to hike the remainder of the south slide. With temperature in the teens, Zoletti was placed in a sleeping bag as they awaited help.
“The group was well equipped and had all the winter mountaineering gear that would be expected for a hike in winter conditions,” the release reads.