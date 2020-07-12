GORHAM - A Massachusetts man suffered serious life-threatening injuries after rolling over a UTV in Jericho Mountain State Park on Saturday night, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said Sunday.
Patrick J. Obrien Jr., 30, of Abington, Mass., lost control of the rental UTV he was operating while traveling on a steep section of Smitty's Trail and subsequently rolled over, Fish and Game said in a release. Trail conditions were very slick due to recent heavy rainfall, the release said.
Law enforcement personnel from Fish and Game and the Coos County Sheriff's Department responded to the incident around 5:40 p.m. Saturday, according to the release.
Obrien, who was with a group of friends that were also operating UTVs when the incident occurred, was treated on-scene for his injuries, then placed in the Gorham Fire Department's rescue UTV and transported to an awaiting ambulance at Gorham Sand and Gravel, the release said. He was then taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for treatment, the release said.
Fish and Game said in the release that operator inexperience combined with steep terrain and slick trail conditions are considered to be the primary reasons that led to the incident and that neither alcohol nor drug use appear to be factors. Obrien was wearing a helmet, the release said.