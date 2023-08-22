US-NEWS-MASS-POLICE-RECORDS-YB

A Boston police cruiser parked near a January 2021 crime scene in Charlestown.

 Nicolaus Czarnecki/Boston Herald/TNS

BOSTON -- More than a quarter of the cops whose disciplinary records are listed in a state database received a suspension of between one and five days for their misconduct, according to data released Tuesday.

The disciplinary records database maintained by the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission details thousands of allegations of misconduct against officers, the disciplinary outcomes, and some details of the incidents.