SANDWICH -- Conservation officers say a Massachusetts woman died Saturday after suffering chest pains while hiking the Wentworth Trail in Sandwich.
According to New Hampshire Fish and Game Lt. Bradley Morse, just before noon on Saturday 911 dispatchers received a call reporting a hiker experiencing chest pain on the Wentworth Trail in Sandwich.
The hiker, a 48-year-old woman from Massachusetts, was hiking with several friends when she started experiencing chest pain approximately half a mile from the trailhead. The woman’s friends called 911 for help, Morse said.
Rescuers arrived on scene and attempted to resuscitate the woman but were unsuccessful. According to Morse, she was pronounced dead and carried by litter to the trailhead parking area. Her name was not released, pending notification of family members.
The incident remains under investigation and no further information is available.