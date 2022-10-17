BEIRUT - A massive fire broke out Saturday night in Iran's notorious Evin prison, which holds hundreds of dissidents and has detained hundreds more during the past month of street protests.

Iran's state news agency IRNA reported that eight people were injured in the fire and that it was under control by Sunday morning, while citing officials who insisted there was no link between the blaze and the recent demonstrations. Later on Sunday, Mizan, the judiciary channel, said four prisoners from the financial crimes ward had died of asphyxiation from smoke in Ward 7 and that 61 were injured. Ten were taken to the hospital, of whom four were in dire condition, Mizan reported.