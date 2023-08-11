Wildfires driven by high winds hit Hawaiian island of Maui

A 150-year-old banyan tree is seen in Lahaina, Maui, on Thursday after wildfires driven by high winds burned across most of the town.

 MARCO GARCIA/REUTERS

MAALAEA, Hawaii -- The death toll from the Maui wildfires rose to 80 on Friday as search teams combed through the smoldering ruins of Lahaina, and Hawaiian officials sought to determine how the inferno spread so rapidly through the historic resort town with little warning.

The fires became the deadliest natural disaster in the state's history, surpassing that of a tsunami that killed 61 people on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1960, a year after Hawaii joined the United States.