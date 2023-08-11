Wildfires driven by high winds hit Hawaiian island of Maui

A 150-year-old banyan tree is seen in Lahaina, Maui, on Thursday after wildfires driven by high winds burned across most of the town.

 MARCO GARCIA/REUTERS

KAHULUI, Hawaii -- The death toll from a wildfire that killed at least 55 people on Hawaii's Maui island was expected to rise on Friday, as search teams prepared to comb through the charred ruins of a historic resort town for more victims.

The inferno, which erupted on Tuesday, reduced the town of Lahaina to piles of smoldering debris as it torched 1,000 buildings, incinerated cars and left thousands homeless in what officials say is already the worst natural disaster in the state's history.