In the wake of the closing of Wildcat Falls in Merrimack last month because of neighbors' complaints, the town could lower its speed limit from 30 mph to 25 mph.
“I think the time is right to take a look at it and see if in fact 30 mph is too fast, because I know on some of the streets I have been on, it is too fast for the amount of houses in there and the amount of children in the area,” town councilor Barbara Healey said at this week's meeting.
Councilors voted to indefinitely close the Wildcat Falls conservation area, in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic and an influx of vehicles parking on both sides of Currier Road and blocking traffic. Between March and June, police logged nearly 100 reports of speeding, littering, road rage and other complaints from Currier Road residents.
“Things have gotten very dangerous in my neighborhood,” Brenna Hansen said last month.
Town councilor Peter Albert said he would support lowering the speed limit, especially for certain neighborhoods like Currier Road, Woodland Drive, Brookside Drive, Danbury Drive and Belmont Drive, where residential lots are abundant.
Not everyone supports the change, including Kyle Fox, public works director.
“Signs don’t work,” Fox told councilors, explaining most people don’t know the speed limit where they are traveling.
He said most drivers are not speeding in local neighborhoods, even though it may appear they are traveling fast.
“You drive to the condition of the road,” said Fox, explaining cameras in Merrimack have clocked drivers traveling about 25 to 27 mph in residential neighborhoods.
He said an engineering study would be required for the town to reduce its speed limit to 25 mph and 500 roads in town would have to be evaluated.
Councilor Bill Boyd said the town needs more signage overall, noting he thought the town’s speed limit was 35 mph, not 30 mph.
Some roadways in town have a higher posted speed limit of 35 mph, including Wilson Hill Road and at least a portion of Amherst Road, according to town officials.
The town council referred the proposal to the town’s highway safety committee.
Police Chief Denise Roy, chairman of the highway safety committee, said the group has decided it would not make any formal recommendation to the board. It will now be up to the council to decide whether to proceed with the speed limit reduction.