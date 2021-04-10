State police say a Nashua teenager was killed in a single-car crash on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Merrimack Saturday morning.
Emergency responders were called to the scene of the crash just south of Exit 10 shortly after 8 a.m., and found that the victim had lost control of a 2006 Toyota Corolla while driving southbound. The car went down an embankment and struck multiple trees, police said.
Police said the 17-year-old driver, who was not identified, died at the scene.
The right lane of the highway was shut down for three hours while emergency personnel worked at the crash scene.
Saturday’s crash occurred near a white cross marking the site of a July 24, 2019 crash that killed 31-year-old Courtney E. Favazza of Lowell, Mass.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed Saturday's crash to contact Trooper Nicholas Quintiliani at 223-4381 or by email: Nicholas.Quintiliani@dos.nh.gov.