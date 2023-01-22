Merrimack ice rescue

Merrimack firefighters rescued a man off an island at Naticook Lake Sunday after he called for help when ice began to loosen around him while snowshoeing, officials said.

Merrimack Fire Capt. Rick Gagne said his department received a call around 11:30 a.m. Sunday from a man on Blueberry Island, looking for help getting back to the shore on Naticook Lake.