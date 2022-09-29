Merrimack man dies in Everett Turnpike motorcycle crash Mark Hayward Mark Hayward Author email Sep 29, 2022 Sep 29, 2022 Updated 25 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email NH State Police Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Merrimack motorcyclist was killed Wednesday evening when his 2002 Harley Davidson went off the right side of an F.E. Everett Turnpike off-ramp, New Hampshire State Police said.Craig Faulkner, 57, was found on the side of the highway at the Exit 13 offramp in Bedford and later died at a local hospital.State police said Faulker apparently was navigating the curves of the off-ramp and his motorcycle went off the right side of the ramp. The accident took place shortly before 7 p.m.Authorities closed the ramp for about two hours as part of the investigation. Anyone with information can email Trooper Ryan Harkonen at Ryan.R.Harkonen@dos.nh.gov. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Bedford Everett Turnpike Nh State Police Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Merrimack man dies in Everett Turnpike motorcycle crash Motorcyclist hurt after crashing into car in Hudson +2 NH man clocked going 111 mph on Spaulding Turnpike, state police say +2 Arrest made in connection with reports of man exposing himself to teen girls at Nashua park {{title}} Most Popular Motorcyclist hurt after crashing into car in Hudson No injuries reported, 36 displaced in 3-alarm fire at Bedford apartment complex Stratham motorcyclist killed in Maryland crash Mass. man dies from injuries after Rochester motorcycle crash Preservation work slated for 5 bridges in Manchester, Hooksett in 2024-2025 Missing NH woman found in Maine state park Firefighters remember the fallen during annual ceremony at renovated memorial site Everett Turnpike exit ramp temporarily closed Saturday Woman, 81, dies in mobile home fire in Hooksett Kennebunk, Maine, man identified as the fourth man who died in Rollinsford crash Request News Coverage