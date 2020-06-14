MERRIMACK - Police in Merrimack are asking for the public’s help in locating a man missing since Friday.
According to Merrimack police, Tyler Carter was last seen walking on Daniel Webster Highway southbound in Merrimack near the Bedford town line on Friday, June 12 at 12:15 p.m.
According to police, Carter is described as standing 5’6” and weighing 170 lbs, with brown hair, and green eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a dark green or dark blue short-sleeved shirt with black shorts.
Anyone with information regarding Tyler’s location is asked to call the Merrimack Police Department at 424-3774.