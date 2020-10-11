A new police chief will take over the reins of the Merrimack Police Department on Thursday.
Deputy Chief Brian Levesque has been selected by town councilors to fill the role of Chief Denise Roy, who is retiring after nearly 30 years with the police force.
Levesque started working with the Merrimack Police Department in 1998, moving up the ranks throughout the past two decades.
“I am very excited about the opportunity to take over as police chief,” he said on Friday. “We have an incredible department here.”
Acknowledging general criticism against law enforcement nationwide, Levesque stressed the importance of providing officers with the tools they need to do their jobs safely, as well as ongoing training to deal with bias, de-escalation techniques and defense tactics.
“We are very fortunate in the community to have such strong community support here in Merrimack,” said Levesque.
Levesque said he will continue to emphasize the importance of community policing, which has been a priority for the Merrimack Police Department.
Roy, who started working for the local police force when she was 21, said her retirement is bittersweet.
“The people in this community have made this a tremendous opportunity for me,” she said, describing the members of the police department as her family.
Roy, who has been chief for the past three years, said Friday that she is pleased with the council’s decision to hire from within and promote Levesque to lead the force.
“I have 100 percent faith in his ability,” she said.
Town officials recognized Roy last Thursday for her numerous years of dedication and service to the town. During the event, Levesque described Roy as a caring boss whose concern for her employees has been paramount.
“She worries at night like most of us do about what happens and their safety. The bottom line is, we couldn’t have asked for a better boss,” he said.
Eileen Cabanel, town manager, said Roy has taught her how to grow professionally and share her success with others.
Cabanel said she and Roy are both cancer survivors and she considers Roy a true friend. Roy is not only humble, but has enhanced the community’s appreciation for the local police force, Cabanel said.
“Although there will be staff changes at the department, I can promise you that our continued commitment to the community will not waver,” Levesque told those in attendance, adding he is incredibly proud of Merrimack’s police officers.