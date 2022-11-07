Manchester fatal

A 62-year-old Merrimack woman died during a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Brown Avenue in Manchester early Monday morning.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

A trucker died early Monday morning in Manchester when her rig went off Brown Avenue, clipped a tree and plunged down an embankment into a backyard.

Hours later, Manchester police had squeezed southbound traffic into one lane at the crash scene, where the crinkled cab rested on a flatbed truck and workers unloaded the trailer, which escaped heavy damage.

Workers secure the wrecked truck to a flatbed wrecker on Brown Avenue Monday morning in Manchester.