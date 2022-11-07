A trucker died early Monday morning in Manchester when her rig went off Brown Avenue, clipped a tree and plunged down an embankment into a backyard.
Hours later, Manchester police had squeezed southbound traffic into one lane at the crash scene, where the crinkled cab rested on a flatbed truck and workers unloaded the trailer, which escaped heavy damage.
The accident occurred about 1:30 a.m. on a small residential section of Brown Avenue between Manchester Firing Line and the Pine Island Plaza.
"It was like the loudest thunder, a tree exploding," said Justin Langley, who lives in a two-family house at the corner of Brown Avenue and Pine Island Road. A wheel from the rig was still in the side yard of the house.
Police said the driver of the rig, a 62-year-old woman from Merrimack, died from injuries suffered in the crash. They are withholding her identity until relatives have been notified.
Police said the rig left the roadway, but gave no explanation.
A man with a U.S. Postal Service vest was overseeing workers who were unloading the trailer, handling small packages.
Brown Avenue is a heavily traveled, four-lane road that links the Manchester airport to Interstate 293.
Several residents said traffic always moves fast on the road, but usually have problems with cars more than tractor-trailers.
"This road is a nightmare for speeding," said Ryan Tumberis, who lives two doors down from the accident. A few months ago, a northbound car jumped the curb and tore out a picket fence he had recently installed.
Ten years ago, a car struck the house where Langley lives, he said. He would like to see police set up speed traps, but it never happens, he said.
"I've been complaining for 10 years," Tumberis said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit and New Hampshire State Police, Troop G.
Anyone with information on the crash can call Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.