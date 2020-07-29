A 70-year-old Merrimack woman died in a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Route 114 in North Andover, Mass., police said.
Colleen Armstrong did not survive the collision that took place just before 5:30 p.m. near Sharpners Pond Road, according to a news release.
North Andover police received multiple 911 calls reporting the crash in which three others were seriously injured and brought to the hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
During the crash, one of the vehicles rolled over, according to the release.
North Andover Lt. E. J. Foulds said Wednesday morning that the crash remains under investigation by North Andover police, the Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit and Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
No charges or citations have been issued at this time.