The scene at Watson Park this week sounds like a Woodstock flashback. A pig roast. A makeshift smoking lounge. Hundreds of people packed together. And disgusting trash left behind.
The town of Merrimack is shutting it down for a while.
Police say they experienced confrontational behavior from visitors in recent days, as well as drug paraphernalia at the site and a hookah den in the water.
“It became rather contentious with officers down there. There were a lot of challenges and negative things said to us,” said Deputy Police Chief Brian Levesque of the Merrimack Police Department. “There was concern for police safety.”
Previously, the town council voted to keep the park open and assign police to overlook activity at the facility, which includes a pathway to the Souhegan River, a swimming hole and sand area.
However, police said things have gotten out of control in the past few days.
A pig roast took place underneath the bridge at the park on Monday night, and police located a five-gallon bucket filled with human fecal matter and other bags of human waste and dirty feminine hygiene products from visitors choosing not to use the portable toilets, Levesque said.
Visitors moved large rocks meant to deter parking in certain areas, and other drivers were double parking, he said. Police towed several vehicles this past weekend.
“There were hundreds of people sitting on top of each other,” said Levesque, adding no social distancing was taking place. “We shouldn’t be exposing our officers to that many people in one area. There were no precautions being taken.”
He said the site has drawn many visitors from other communities, including Massachusetts.
On Wednesday, officials with the town’s parks and recreation, and public works departments decided to temporarily close the park. The town installed orange plastic mesh fencing along the park’s frontage near Daniel Webster Highway, and wooden barricades to prevent vehicles from entering the facility’s parking lot. In addition, police have been stationed at the entrance to ensure the park remains empty.
In a memo to the town council, Kyle Fox of the Department of Public Works and Matt Casparius of the Parks and Recreation Department said closing the park was a necessary step.
“Our recommendation is to leave the park closed until a fence blocking access to the river can be constructed, as the river access is what draws the poor behavior,” said the memo. “It is important to us that the amenities that Watson Park offers — a place to picnic, run with one’s dog, throw a Frisbee, enjoy the pavilion and the volleyball courts — be opened back up as soon as possible.”
About 150 people were in the water and on the banks of the park on Tuesday when three officers went down to the river to observe the situation and follow up on a report, according to Police Chief Denise Roy. Police saw people drinking and were met with aggressive behavior.
There was one arrest Tuesday night at the park for a minor in possession of alcohol, according to authorities.
In a letter to the town manager, Roy said that “people were calling us ‘racists’ for targeting the males and the situation was escalating quickly.”
Although police were able to escort several men to the parking lot in an attempt to distance themselves from the mass of people, Roy said crowds began screaming and surrounding the police.
“We called for other police units who were in other parts of town and took several minutes to get to our location. After several tense minutes, we were able to somewhat calm the situation until we at least had additional units,” she said.
“To say that I am dismayed and worried is an understatement. What I personally witnessed at Watson Park is not the Merrimack I know.”