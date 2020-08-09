Police are being assigned to Watson Park in Merrimack and the picnic tables have been removed in an effort to preserve the facility, which has been drawing hundreds of people on the weekends.
Complaints of illegal parking, camp fires, drinking and littering of beer cans, diapers and other waste are causing concern among neighbors and town officials.
“There is so much going on down there. There is so much disruption to the parking lots surrounding there. There are fire pits down there and people are not using the Porta Potties,” said Town Manager Eileen Cabanel.
In June the town council opted to temporarily close the Wildcat Falls conservation area because of similar problems; that facility will remain closed until the first snowfall.
Last week, the town council decided -- at least for now -- to keep Watson Park at 441 Daniel Webster Highway open to the public. The park leads to a small watering hole and sand area along the Souhegan River.
Mark Rivet, who owns a funeral home nearby, said he has already had vehicles towed from his property and is now blocking off his parking area. People seem to be drawn to the water, he said, adding the situation is out of control with trash, drug paraphernalia and rude visitors.
He suggested that the town consider charging people to utilize the park, which he believes would reduce the amount of traffic coming to the facility from Massachusetts.
“If you hit them in the pocketbook, they are going to hit the road,” said Rivet.
Visitors are parking at nearby businesses and changing into their bathing suits in the parking lots, according to Police Chief Denise Roy of the Merrimack Police Department.
“There have been reports that people are defecating in the water,” she said, adding picnic tables with stakes in the ground have been uprooted and carried down to the water. “It is only a matter of time before someone gets hurt,” said Roy.
Cabanel suggested blocking off the entryway to the river from Watson Park, possibly with a fence, which would still allow the park to remain open. She also mentioned the possibility of placing barriers along Daniel Webster Highway to potentially detract crowds.
“I am kind of at my wit's end and I really feel for what is happening to the business owners around there,” said Cabanel, explaining one park visitor who was attempting to park her vehicle at a nearby restaurant actually hit an employee with her car after the worker told the driver she could not park there; the woman was ultimately arrested.
Several councilors said they were opposed to placing a fence on the property that would block access to the river, in part because it would alter the appearance of the park.
“I attribute this to the pandemic,” said Peter Albert, town councilor, explaining many town pools are closed and people are seeking out watering holes.
“I am not in favor of closing the park,” said Finlay Rothhaus, town councilor. Still, he stressed the importance of having a clean park and addressing any criminal activity there.
Town officials asked the police department to have two officers on detail at the park, specifically during the weekends, as well as two representatives from the department of public works or other divisions to serve as assistants and attempt to get the situation under control.
“If that doesn’t happen, the only other thing we can do is close it,” said Tom Koenig, town council chairman.