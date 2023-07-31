Middleton man dies in ATV crash Staff Report Jul 31, 2023 Jul 31, 2023 Updated Jul 31, 2023 Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Middleton man died Sunday after being pinned under an ATV on John Jones Road in Middleton, authorities said.Edward Roberge, 54, was pronounced dead on the scene, Fish and Game said.Operator error and lack of protective equipment appear to be contributing factors, authorities said.Something caused Roberge to swerve and roll his ATV, authorities said. Roberge suffered injuries during the crash and became trapped under the handle bars, authorities said.State police notified Fish and Game of the crash about 9 p.m. Sunday.Assisting were Milton Police and Fire as well as state police. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Man accused of smashing car windows in Newmarket arrested after police chase into Maine Man hit by car in Portsmouth dies of injuries, police say Concord man, 84, missing since Friday Windham man, 60, killed in I-89 crash in Warner National Guard uses helicopter to rescue hiker suffering for a medical issue FAA investigating plane crash in Hampton +3 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Tributes flow in for Atkinson fire chief after untimely death No one injured as plane crashes in ocean off Hampton Beach Bedford looking to build new safety complex; vote eyed for March FAA investigating plane crash in Hampton 2 tractor-trailer units crash on I-93 in Canterbury Body of Seabrook man found on Salisbury Beach Motorcyclist killed in York crash involving 2 other vehicles Windham man, 60, killed in I-89 crash in Warner More details released on dramatic medical call at sea on Hampton charter boat Franklin City Hall cited for code violations Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage