Milford man critically injured in Everett Turnpike crash

A Milford man has life-threatening injuries after a Friday evening crash on the Everett Turnpike.
New Hampshire State Police said Richard Brown, 59, of Milford, was driving a silver Hyundai Accent south on the turnpike. Around 5:30 p.m., state police said Brown hit the center median near Exit 6.
Brown's car skidded across the road. It rolled onto its left side and slid across the exit ramp, landing on the guardrail on the right of the exit ramp.
Brown, the only person in the car, was thrown from the vehicle as it crashed. State police said his injuries were life-threatening.
He was rushed to St. Joseph's Hospital in Nashua, and then taken by helicopter to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, Mass.
State police ask anyone with information about the crash to call the Troop B Barracks at 603-223-3849.