A Milford woman who was critically injured when an alleged drunk driver crashed head-on into her vehicle earlier this year has died.
According to a family friend, Julie Dupuis, 59, of Milford, died on Friday after several surgeries, rehabilitation and complications.
“Everybody adored her. She was a shy little peanut with the cutest giggle in the world,” Roxy Kolata, formerly of Rochester, said of Dupuis. “She will never be forgotten.”
The two-car crash occurred around 7:40 p.m. on Oct. 4 in Pepperell, Mass., and resulted in numerous charges against Robert Livermore, 25, of Westford, Mass.
Livermore was traveling west on Route 119 in Pepperell when his 2004 Grand Jeep allegedly crossed over the center line and struck a 2017 Santa Fe Hyundai traveling east, according to a police report.
The Hyundai, driven by Dupuis, was struck head-on, said the report. Both Dupuis and her husband, Peter Dupuis, 58, who was a passenger in the vehicle, were injured in the accident. Julie Dupuis was flown by helicopter to Brigham and Women’s Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
Peter Dupuis was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua where he was treated and later released.
Livermore was also injured in the crash and was taken to Nashoba Valley Medical Center, according to the police report.
Authorities said Livermore was arrested and charged with five offenses, including operating under the influence of liquor, operating under the influence of liquor causing serious bodily injury, negligent operation, speeding and possessing an open container of an alcoholic beverage.
“I just want justice for her … she suffered unbelievable amounts of pain,” said Kolata, who previously worked at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover with Julie Dupuis.
The Dupuis family is well-known in southern New Hampshire. Peter Dupuis is the general manager at Green Meadow Golf Club in Hudson. He has been a PGA Professional since 1986, according to information provided by the family.
Julie Dupuis was the supervisor of the X-Ray department at Elliot Hospital in Manchester.
They were married for 39 years.
“Through this difficult time, we have seen firsthand how loved both of our parents are, with many of their friendships, colleagues and the communities they belong to reaching out to see how they can help. It has truly humbled our family to see the outpouring of love and support,” their children, Chad and Jenn Dupuis, said in an online statement.