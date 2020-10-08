A Milford woman remains in the intensive care unit at Brigham and Women’s Hospital after an alleged drunk driver crashed head-on into her vehicle.
The two-car crash occurred around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday in Pepperell, Mass., and has resulted in numerous charges against Robert Livermore, 25, of Westford, Mass.
Livermore was traveling west on Route 119 in Pepperell when his 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee allegedly crossed over the center line and struck a 2017 Santa Fe Hyundai traveling east, according to a police report obtained by the New Hampshire Union Leader.
The Hyundai, driven by Julie Dupuis, 59, of Milford, was struck head-on, according to the report. Both Dupuis and her husband, Peter Dupuis, 58, who was a passenger in the vehicle, were injured in the accident.
Julie Dupuis was flown by helicopter to Brigham and Women’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Peter Dupuis was transported to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua where he was treated and has since been released.
Livermore was also injured in the crash and was transported to Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer, Mass., according to the police report.
Authorities said that Livermore was arrested and charged with five offenses, including operating under the influence of liquor, operating under the influence of liquor causing serious bodily injury, negligent operation, speeding and possessing an open container of an alcoholic beverage.
“Our family’s lives have been completely upended by this and there is a completely long road ahead,” the Dupuis family said in a statement. “We are incredibly grateful for all of the continued thoughts and prayers, and hope no other family has to go through this kind of pain and trauma.”
The Dupuis family is well known in southern New Hampshire. Peter Dupuis is the general manager at Green Meadow Golf Club in Hudson. He has been a PGA Professional since 1986, according to information provided by the family.
Julie Dupuis is the supervisor of the X-ray department at Elliot Hospital in Manchester.
They have lived in Milford for more than 30 years and have been married for 39 years.
The crash remains under investigation by the Pepperell Police Department. Both cars were towed from the scene, according to the police report.