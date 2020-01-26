COLEBROOK -- Conservation officers say a Milton man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries when he fell off a snowmobile while riding in Colebrook Sunday.
According to a New Hampshire Fish and Game news release, around 4:05 p.m. Sunday conservation officers responded to Diamond Pond Road in Colebrook to investigate a snowmobile accident.
Fish and Game officials said Robert Rosselli, 25, of Milton suffered a serious but non-life threatening injury when he fell off his snowmobile while riding in a privately-owned field near Trail 18 in Colebrook. After the fall, Rosselli was able to return to his nearby family camp, where a 911 call was placed for help.
Members of Colebrook Fire and Rescue responded to the camp, and Rosselli was transported by 45th Parallel EMS to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for further assessment and treatment.
The snowmobile was not damaged as a result of the incident and neither speed nor alcohol appear to have been factors, officials said.
Conservation officers said Rosselli was wearing proper safety gear at the time of his fall, and an initial investigation shows he may have lost his balance while practicing tight turns in the field.