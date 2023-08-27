Mini-van into Newmarket Home

A firefighter looks on after a minivan is being towed out of a home in Newmarket Saturday night. 

 Newmarket Fire via Facebook

A minivan smashed into a house in Newmarket on Saturday night.

Newmarket Fire & Rescue responded around 8:45 p.m. to the intersection Lee Hook Road and Wadleigh Falls Road for a report of a vehicle into a home, according to the department. 