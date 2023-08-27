Minivan crashes into Newmarket home Staff Report Aug 27, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email A firefighter looks on after a minivan is being towed out of a home in Newmarket Saturday night. Newmarket Fire via Facebook Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A minivan smashed into a house in Newmarket on Saturday night.Newmarket Fire & Rescue responded around 8:45 p.m. to the intersection Lee Hook Road and Wadleigh Falls Road for a report of a vehicle into a home, according to the department. All occupants of the home were able to get out safely. "The driver of the vehicle was extricated and transported to the hospital with minor injuries," a Facebook post reads. The crash remains under investigation. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Minivan crashes into Newmarket home Nashua firefighters quickly extinguish couch fire Fentanyl led to New Hampshire woman's death on St. John in the Virgin Islands Wisconsin hiker rescued from Mt. Kearsarge North in Bartlett Truck jackknifes on Nashua turnpike, closing portions of road {{title}} Most Popular NH teen dies in Mass. crash; flying engine nearly killed homeowner's mother-in-law NH teen killed in crash in Belchertown, Mass., is identified Derry man dies following motorcycle crash Fentanyl led to New Hampshire woman's death on St. John in the Virgin Islands Road closures planned in Manchester Saturday for 'Sky Show' Bad weather leads to multiple hiker rescues near Mt. Washington Hollis man dies on Franklin Pierce Lake, fourth death on NH waters in last week Student and flight instructor perished in Maine crash, say authorities Governor nominates Mark Hall to direct state police Mass. father dies in possible drowning in Swift River, state police say Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage