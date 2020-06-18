A hiker died on the Garfield Trail in Franconia on Thursday, after suffering a medical emergency.
Around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, hikers on the Garfield Trail found a fellow hiker in distress, according to a news release from the state Fish and Game Department. Another hiker found the man and called 911, and was instructed to perform CPR on the hiker.
The hiker was identified only as a 57-year-old man from Minnesota, who had been visiting family in New Hampshire.
Conservation officers and volunteers with the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team drove all-terrain vehicles toward the hiker, and found him around 11:30 a.m. Rescuers determined the man was dead.
Rescuers and the hikers who had tried to help the man spent about three hours carrying him just over a mile to the rescuers' ATVs on Gale River Road.
The man's body was taken to Concord for an autopsy, which conservation officers said the state medical examiner's office will perform Friday.
The man had been carrying identification with him, and officers found his car in the trail head parking lot. He left a detailed itinerary with emergency contact information on the dashboard.
Conservation officer are withholding the man's identity until all his immediate family members are notified of his death.