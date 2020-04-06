WILMOT — New Hampshire State Police say a missing 16-year-old girl who had been last seen late Saturday has been located.
Sage H. Austin was reunited with her family Sunday, police said.
"The New Hampshire State Police would like to thank everyone who has assisted with this investigation by sharing information via social media," they said in a statement Monday morning.
Austin disappeared Saturday night about 11 p.m. after telling her father she was going to a store, state police said earlier.
The car was later found in New London with the keys still inside. Investigators learned that Austin had packed a bag and brought her laptop, cellphone and her pet cat, state police said. A friend told state police that she had talked about running away, they said.