Missing kayaker's body found in Whitefield Staff Report Jul 19, 2023 Jul 19, 2023 Updated 58 min ago New Hampshire Fish and Game divers recovered the body of a missing Lancaster kayaker Wednesday morning in Burns Pond in Whitefield.About 8:15 a.m. divers found the body of Caleb Sweatt, 33, near where he was last seen, they said.A 911 call about 9:30 p.m. Monday reported a possible drowning at Burns Pond. Several agencies conducted a coordinated search.Divers searched for less than an hour on Wednesday before recovering Sweatt's body.