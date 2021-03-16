Police are looking for a Massachusetts woman whose car was found Monday night in Ossipee.
Sinead Lyons, 41, was last seen on or about March 11, according to Lowell, Mass., police.
Lyons’ vehicle, a 2005 white Volvo with Massachusetts registration 926TN7, was found in the area of Ossipee Lake, New Hampshire State Police said in a news release on Tuesday.
Lyons is described as 5 foot, 11 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a white coat, white knit hat and black knee-high boots. Police said she was walking a German shepherd.
State police, New Hampshire Fish and Game, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Ossipee Police Department continue to search for Lyons.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police, Troop E, Tamworth at (603) 323-3333.