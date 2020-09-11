Missing Newport men found dead

A Newport grandfather and grandson missing since going for a motorcycle ride on Monday have been found dead in Boscawen.
“Thank you everyone for your prayer, shares and any who helped look. I ask that you continue to pray for our family, my uncle and cousin were found not long ago,” said Brandi Hodgins. “Not the answers we wanted but we now have closure.”
Hodgins’ uncle, Jerry Proper, 69, and her cousin, Cody Pillsbury, went missing Monday afternoon when they left town on Proper’s Honda trike motorcycle.
Newport police Chief Brent Wilmot confided that the pair were found late Thursday in a heavily wooded area off Route 4 in Boscawen. Wilmot said the road is paved and traveled, but it is out of the way.
“To me, it seemed pretty remote,” Wilmot said.
The pair were found well off the road, deep into a wooded, swampy area. Volunteers and police have been searching for them for days, and Wilmot said given where they were found it is not surprising it took this long to locate them
“Unless you have some sort of specific training in accident investigations, you may never have noticed there were signs of a crash,” Wilmot said.
Erica Propter, Jerry Proper’s daughter, said Thursday the family had been conducting searches within a six-mile radius of an area in Danbury, the last place Pillsbury’s cell phone gave off a signal. Jerry Proper did not carry a cell phone, though he was an experienced motorcycle rider.
“We’re devastated and upset and we’re doing what we can to go out and search for them,” Erica Paper said.
Erica Proper said the six-mile radius was a guess based on how much gas the family thought Jerry Proper would have in his trike.
Danbury is about 30 miles from Newport, where Proper and Pillsbury started out on Monday for a ride with no fixed destination. Danbury is also about 20 miles from Boscawen where they were eventually found.
Wilmot said the deaths appear to be accidental and nothing suspicious is involved. He will be meeting with family members Friday before releasing more details about the crash.