EXETER — Emergency rescue crews called to Hayes Mobile Home Park on Thursday morning were concerned someone might be trapped inside a burning building.

Firefighters were called to the mobile home at 10:37 a.m. by a neighbor near 27 Hayes Park, according to Lt. Mark Bradford.

Bradford said since there was a car in the driveway when fire crews arrived, They entered the premise to search for anyone who may have been inside. After putting out the fire, they performed a second search.

“Nobody was home,” Bradford said.

Bradford said most of the damage was to the inside of the home.

Thursday, December 26, 2019