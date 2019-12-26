EXETER — Emergency rescue crews called to Hayes Mobile Home Park on Thursday morning were concerned someone might be trapped inside a burning building.
Firefighters were called to the mobile home at 10:37 a.m. by a neighbor near 27 Hayes Park, according to Lt. Mark Bradford.
Bradford said since there was a car in the driveway when fire crews arrived, They entered the premise to search for anyone who may have been inside. After putting out the fire, they performed a second search.
“Nobody was home,” Bradford said.
Bradford said most of the damage was to the inside of the home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.