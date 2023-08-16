Authorities say a Massachusetts woman drowned Tuesday while trying to rescue her 10–year-old son at Franconia Falls in Lincoln.
The boy survived. His older brother, who also tried to save him, became trapped in boulders and was injured, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
New Hampshire Fish and Game identified the victim as Melissa Bagley, 44, of Lynn, Mass.
Bagley's family and a family friend from Salem, Mass., had hiked to Franconia Falls in the White Mountain National Forest that afternoon and were getting ready to swim, according to a news release.
When the 10-year-old slipped and fell into one of the pools, his mother jumped into the river to save him but immediately began to struggle herself, officials said.
Two other children jumped into the river to help their mother and brother. They managed to get the 10-year-old out of the water, while their father searched for his wife.
He found her unconscious and began CPR, but was unable to revive her, Fish and Game said.
One of the other children, an 18-year-old, had become trapped in the rocks and current. His father managed to free the teenager and pull him to safety, and then returned to his wife's side to wait for help.
The incident was reported to Fish and Game and New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol shortly before 4 p.m., and rescuers from Lincoln Fire Rescue, Lincoln police and Linwood Ambulance also arrived to help. As rescuers arrived at the trailhead, a hiker ran out of the woods and provided information about the location of the incident.
Marine Patrol, which is investigating the incident, is asking anyone who witnessed what happened or has additional information to contact Sgt. Joshua Dirth at 603-227-2115 or by email at Joshua.E.Dirth@dos.nh.gov; or call State Police dispatch at 603-846-3333.