The Brentwood Police Department is undergoing more changes after the sudden departure of Police Chief Dan Wicks and the resignation of Sgt. Steve Sforza, who is leaving to become the new police chief in Pittsburg.
The town has hired Richard Sawyer, chief deputy of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, to serve as Brentwood’s police administrator for up to six months.
Sawyer began working for the sheriff’s office after retiring from his role as Hampton’s police chief in January. He also served as Hampton’s emergency management director.
According to town officials, Sawyer will help with the search for a new police chief and sergeant.
“He has been working diligently with Sergeant Sforza to get the pulse of operations and is ready to oversee the department until a new chief is named. We are working closely with the county and our neighboring towns to ensure there is no interruption in operations and to ensure our residents receive the level of service they are used to,” selectmen said in a statement.
Town Administrator Karen Clement said Sawyer will be paid a gross salary of $2,095 a week.
Wicks resigned from the chief’s position on Sept. 21 after just six months on the job. His resignation is effective Oct. 5, but selectmen said they approved paid time off until the resignation date. Wicks could not be reached for comment on his decision to leave.
In their statement, selectmen described his resignation as “voluntary” and said they “regretfully accept” the resignations and thanked Wicks and Sforza for their service.
Wicks, who was hired as a Brentwood police lieutenant in 2019, was named chief in March after Ellen Arcieri resigned to join the N.H. Attorney General’s Drug Task Force.
Arcieri served as chief beginning in January 2018 after Wayne Robinson retired. Robinson was the town’s longtime police chief who took over the position in 1995. He continues to serve as road agent -- a position that he held while also filling the chief’s role.
The department has seen significant turnover in recent years.