NEWBURYPORT, Massachusetts — A dramatic medical call at sea involving a U.S. Coast Guard rescue boat and a hovering helicopter was something personnel at Station Merrimack River train for regularly with the hope that they never need to do it for real.
But that's what happened Friday afternoon off Plum Island.
A five-member unit from the Coast Guard station on Water Street was dispatched to assist the Hampton, New Hampshire-based charter fishing boat Yellow Bird after a man suffered a head injury.
Petty Officer BM2 Tru Jarvis was on duty and said his unit received the call at roughly 3 p.m.
"We were told the individual had slipped and fallen and hit his head and was unconscious," he said. "That was enough for us to move a boat toward their direction."
The man was eventually flown to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston but Operations Petty Officer BM1 Joseph Habel said he was unable to release his name or status Tuesday.
Jarvis took the helm of a 29-foot Coast Guard response boat and headed out from Coast Guard Station Merrimack River to the fishing vessel, which was coming in from roughly 15 nautical miles offshore.
Jarvis and his unit met the Yellow Bird about 45 minutes later and two Coast Guardsman trained in advanced first aid assessed the situation on the fishing boat.
"One of these individuals had just come back from an advanced CPR class and the other was actually an EMT before he joined the Coast Guard," Jarvis said.
The two Coast Guardsmen found the man was unconscious and had a weak pulse. They began performing CPR.
Master Chief Carlos Hessler called a rescue helicopter from Cape Cod, which arrived 20 to 30 minutes later.
"It takes them a little bit to get up here by the time they get fueled up and underway," Jarvis said. "So we were doing CPR until they arrived on the scene."
A Coast Guard helicopter produces hurricane-force winds, according to Jarvis, who said the chopper needed to hover over Yellow Bird to lower a crewman and a stretcher onto its bow.
"The pilot told the captain to maintain a certain course and speed and that would allow for an easier way to pick up the individual from the boat," Jarvis said. "He also made sure to continue to be in communication with the captain of the boat and did a really good job of explaining what was going to happen and made sure things went as smoothly as possible."
Habel said Jarvis' unit responded quickly and put forth an amazing effort.
Station Merrimack River has 27 Coast Guardsmen working on two eight-person shifts, according to Habel, who said the 29-foot response boat and a pair of 47-foot motor lifeboats are stationed there as well.
Jarvis said the station's phone lines are open around the clock and that personnel there can be ready at a moment's notice.
"We practice helicopter operations with the air station, so when it came to getting him on board, we knew what to expect. We've done it before," Jarvis said.