Torrential rainfall overnight Thursday led to flash floods and cresting rivers in many New Hampshire communities, notably in the southwestern region.
Roads were flooded in Walpole, Swanzey, Lempster, Newbury, Jaffrey and Alstead, and some residents of Lempster and Marlow had to be evacuated as the waters rose.
In the Lakeport section of Laconia, road crews worked Friday morning to repair a section of Clinton Street that washed away in the storm.
The town of Marlow, with support from the American Red Cross, opened a shelter at the John D. Perkins Elementary School on Route 10 for those displaced by the flooding.
Pets are welcome and will be sheltered in a separate area but are not allowed inside the school, officials said. Residents are encouraged to bring their own food, bowls, crates and leashes for their pets.
The state Emergency Operations Center opened Friday morning to coordinate the state’s response to the flooding. Officials said flooding and damage were reported in Cheshire, Sullivan, Merrimack and Belknap counties.
State and local officials were assessing damage from the storm, the first step to determine eligibility for federal disaster assistance.
“People in areas where flooding has occurred or is occurring should take immediate action by moving to higher ground,” said Jennifer Harper, the state's director of homeland security and emergency management.
Individuals who are low- or moderate-income and who do not have sufficient insurance coverage for damaged homes can call 2-1-1 or 1-866-444-4211 to request assistance, officials said.