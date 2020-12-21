More than 20 people have been displaced following an early morning fire Monday at an apartment complex in Nashua.
The American Red Cross is providing assistance to many of the individuals who were left without a residence just five days before Christmas.
“We are already taking care of 20 clients right now and we expect to be helping a few more out as well,” said Charles Hall, senior disaster program manager with Red Cross Northern New England.
The two-alarm fire broke out around 2:20 a.m. Monday at 44 Royal Crest Drive at the Royal Crest Apartments. The fire originated in apartment #2 on the first floor of the 24-unit structure, according to fire officials.
“There was heavy damage to the apartment. The fire was confined to this apartment with heavy smoke conditions in the rest of the building,” Deputy Chief Glen MacDonald of Nashua Fire Rescue said in a statement.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Nashua Fire Marshal’s Office.
MacDonald said all of the occupants, upon hearing the fire alarm, had already safely evacuated the building by the time fire crews arrived. A search for occupants still took place once firefighters were on the scene, said MacDonald.
A firewall prevented the blaze from impacting the entire apartment building, said fire officials, adding no one was injured in the fire.
The American Red Cross arrived on the scene early Monday morning to help occupants who were displaced from the blaze.
Although the apartment building has 24 units, only half of those apartments were impacted by the fire, according to a release, which states that 12 of the 24 units currently have no electricity. Out of those 12 units, Hall said the Red Cross is assisting a total of 20 occupants from 10 of the units.
While most of the organization’s work has been done remotely in recent months, Hall said it was important to arrive on the scene of the fire on Monday to provide immediate help for those in need.
“The primary service we are providing is financial assistance so they can get lodging and food,” said Hall.
He met with the displaced occupants inside of the facility’s clubhouse on Monday, making sure that everyone had a place to stay.
“There is some extensive damage, so we believe they will need assistance beyond 48 hours,” said Hall. “It is our goal to take care of their immediate needs.”
Four representatives were at the scene on Monday speaking with residents and ensuring they have money for lodging and food, as well as health services and mental health services if necessary.
Hall said there are plenty of hotels available in the Nashua area to house those who were displaced from the blaze. He said the property manager, Sandra Hayes, has been very receptive to the needs of residents and was well organized in quickly offering them help. Hayes did not immediately return a phone call seeking additional information.