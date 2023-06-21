FILE PHOTO: Dozens of wooden boats used by migrants to reach the Canary Islands are seen in the Port of Arinaga

Dozens of wooden boats used by migrants to reach the Canary Islands are seen at the Port of Arinaga, in the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, June 7, 2022.

 BORJA SUAREZ/REUTERS/file

MADRID — More than 30 migrants were feared dead after a dinghy headed for Spain’s Canary Islands sank on Wednesday, two migration-focused organizations said, as they criticized Spain and Morocco for not intervening earlier to rescue the vessel’s passengers.

The groups, Walking Borders and Alarm Phone, said the dinghy was originally carrying around 60 people. Spain’s maritime rescue service confirmed the deaths of two of the dinghy’s occupants, a child and an adult man, and said a Moroccan patrol boat had previously rescued 24 people.