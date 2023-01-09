Most stores reopen at Merrimack Premium Outlets By Jonathan Phelps Union Leader Staff Jon Phelps Author email Jan 9, 2023 Jan 9, 2023 Updated 7 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Some stores at the Merrimack Premium Outlets reopened Thursday after a rock slide caused a gas leak Wednesday and closed stores. Jeffrey Hastings Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The majority of stores at Merrimack Premium Outlets have reopened after a rock slide shuttered the shopping center two weeks ago, according to its website.Most had reopened Sunday, with a few reopening Monday.The hazard was identified about 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, with fire and rescue officials discovering a rock slide had damaged a gas main.Some stores were able to reopen the day following the rock slide, but most remained closed until Sunday.The outlets are owned by Simon Property Group. For more information visit premiumoutlets.com/outlet/merrimack/stream/re-opening-6213232. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Jon Phelps Author email Follow Jon Phelps Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most stores reopen at Merrimack Premium Outlets Truck crashes into 5 new cars at Exeter Volvo dealership +3 Counselors available after Merrimack High student killed in head-on crash 18-year-old killed in Merrimack head-on crash Appeals court strikes down ban on 'bump stocks' +2 {{title}} Most Popular Peabody, Mass. police looking for missing man who may be headed for NH Majority of stores remain closed at Merrimack Premium Outlets after rock slide State trooper rescues dog found near edge of icy bridge in Shelburne Individual shot, killed by police in Gilford identified as teenager Death in the mountains: Summer hikers underestimate the danger of White Mountain winters Conn. police officer fired as youth hockey coach after incident in Hooksett Two killed in separate Mass. crashes on New Year's Day Truck crashes into 5 new cars at Exeter Volvo dealership Vermont man's body recovered from Connecticut River Concord man, two state troopers injured when car hits cruiser in Bow Request News Coverage