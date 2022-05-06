One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Concord Thursday night.

Police responded to a report of a crash in the area of South Main Street and the off-ramp for I-93 Exit 12 south around 10:30 p.m., according to a news release.

The operator suffered serious injuries and was taken to Concord Hospital where the person later died.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call 225-8600 or the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100.