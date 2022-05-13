MERRIMACK -- A motorcyclist, who police say hit a van at a high rate of speed Thursday night on the Everett Turnpike, tried to walk away from the scene of the crash off of Exit 12.
On Thursday at 9:30 p.m., troopers from the State Police Troop B Barracks, along with the Merrimack police and fire departments, responded to the report of a motorcycle crash involving a work van on the F.E. Everett Turnpike south in Merrimack.
Upon arrival, troopers found a black 2018 Suzuki Boulevard Motorcycle lying in the breakdown lane heavily damaged, according to a news release.
The police were later able to locate the operator and only occupant of the motorcycle, James Stabile, 38, of Salem after he fled the scene.
He was found walking away from the scene off of Exit 12 and onto the D.W. Highway in Merrimack.
Initial reports indicate Stabile was traveling at a high rate of speed, driving aggressively and passing in the breakdown lane just prior to losing control and striking the back of a white 2018 Nissan NV1500 work Van driven by Russell Montbleau, 51, of Lowell, Mass.
Montbleau was released from the scene with no apparent injuries.
The Merrimack Fire Department transported Stabile to the Elliot Hospital for injuries sustained from the crash.
Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in this crash, however, all aspects remain under investigation, according to a news release.