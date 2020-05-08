A 23-year-old woman riding on the back of a motorcycle died as a result of her injuries following a collision with a UPS delivery van Thursday afternoon in Walpole.
According to New Hampshire State Police, the accident happened about 3:25 p.m. on Route 123, known locally as Whitcomb Road, near the intersection with Upper Valley Road.
The motorcycle, a 2001 Harley Davidson FXSTD, was operated by Alexander Wrobel, 35, of Marlborough. On the back was Jennifer Washburn of Keene. The UPS truck, a 2010 Freightliner van, was operated by Gary Levesque, 61, of Marlow.
Based on the preliminary investigation, state police say Levesque had just pulled out of a driveway and turned to head south on Route 123 when the accident happened. Wrobel, who was riding north, lost control of the motorcycle, crossed the centerline of the road, and crashed into the van.
Wrobel only sustained minor injures and Levesque was uninjured, but Washburn would be pronounced dead at the scene.
Due to the seriousness of the accident, Walpole police requested the assistance of the state police Accident Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit.
"At this time, speed appears to be a factor but all aspects remain under investigation," state police said in a statement.
Route 123 was closed for about five hours in the area of Upper Valley Road.
Anyone with information or witnessed the collision can call Trooper First Class Daniel Quartulli at 603-223-8993 or email Daniel.Quartulli@dos.nh.gov.