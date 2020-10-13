A motorcycle ride paid tribute Sunday to Steve Tower, the Goffstown Fire Department captain who died after a medical emergency during a physical agility test.
Tower, 54, had retired after 30 years with the department, but came back as interim fire chief in 2019, and then decided to rejoin the department as a training captain. He was taking a test at the state fire academy in Concord when he collapsed on Aug. 31.
More than 200 motorcyclists gathered Sunday for "The Ride For Tower" to honor the Goffstown resident and raise funds for the Firefighter Relief Fund.
The 30-mile ride started at Bass Pro Shops in Hooksett, where Tower worked part-time at the archery counter. The motorcyclists drove past the Church Street fire station in Goffstown where Tower worked for many years.
The event ended at the Weare Fish and Game Club.