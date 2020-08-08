A 23-year-old man is dead after a crash in Nashua just after midnight.
Nashua police said the man, riding a motorcycle, collided with a car near the intersection of Lake Street and Chestnut Street, behind the Elm Street Middle School, around 12:11 a.m. Saturday. The motorcyclist was severely injured, police said in a news release.
He was pronounced dead at the intersection a few minutes later. Police have not yet released the man's name.
Two people in the car involved in the crash were not hurt, and police say they are both cooperating with the investigation.
The crash is still under investigation, but police say they do not think either driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.