Motorcyclist dies in Rochester crash Staff Report Aug 20, 2023 Aug 20, 2023 Updated 15 min ago A motorcyclist died in a collision with a car Saturday night in Rochester.The crash was reported about 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of South Main and Portland streets, according to Rochester police.The operator of the motorcycle, who has not been identified, was brought to a hospital and later died due to the injuries sustained during the accident.The roadway was shut down for several hours as police investigated.Rochester police, with assistance from the Strafford County Regional Technical Accident Reconstruction Team, continue to investigate the accident.