Motorcyclist dies Saturday on Spaulding Turnpike Mark Hayward Apr 30, 2023 MILTON -- The rider died after his motorcycle left the Spaulding Turnpike Saturday afternoon and struck a tree, according to New Hampshire State Police.Police said the accident took place about 3:15 p.m. in Milton on the northbound side of the Spaulding, which is also Route 16. No other people were involved.State Police are investigating and will release additional details as they become available, according to an email from State Police spokeswoman Amber Lagace.