Motorcyclist hurt after crashing into car in Hudson Staff report Sep 27, 2022 26 min ago A motorcyclist crashed into a car on Derry Road in Hudson just before 6 p.m. on Sept. 27, 2022. Hudson Police Department A motorcyclist was badly hurt after crashing into a turning car in Hudson Tuesday evening. According to a news release from Hudson police, a motorcyclist driving north on Derry Road hit the rear of a turning car just before 6 p.m.The motorcyclist, who police said was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle. The motorcyclist was taken by helicopter to the Elliot Hospital in Manchester.The driver of the car was not hurt, though the crash mangled the car. Police did not release the names of the motorcyclist or the driver of the car. Police are still investigating the crash and closed Derry Road for several hours Tuesday.