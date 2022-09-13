Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision in Hooksett Staff Report Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Sep 13, 2022 Sep 13, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Hooksett police say a motorcyclist was killed in a head-on collision on Hackett Hill Road Sunday evening.Investigators say the motorcycle apparently crossed over the double line into oncoming traffic shortly before 5:30 p.m., in the area of Chuckster’s, according to a news release.The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, a Toyota RAV-4, was taken to the hospital. Police have not released the names of those involved in the crash.Hackett Hill Road was closed for several hours while police investigated.Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or who has more information to contact Sgt. Joseph Ducharme at 603-624-1560, ext. 410. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Follow Shawne Wickham Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Walking a mile in the rescuers' boots +9 Fatal motorcycle accident closes portion of Hackett Hill Road in Hooksett Merrimack man flown to Mass General with serious injuries following UTV rollover Vermont woman rescued after injuring leg on Blueberry Mountain Two UNH students injured after being struck by SUV while walking Remembering 9/11: The New Hampshire 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in Manchester +13 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Fatal motorcycle accident closes portion of Hackett Hill Road in Hooksett Woman dies amid medevac for 'medical emergency' while hiking with fiancé Kennebunk, Maine, man identified as the fourth man who died in Rollinsford crash Woman who died on Mount Cabot from New York Body of missing hiker found in Connecticut River Two UNH students injured after being struck by SUV while walking Merrimack man flown to Mass General with serious injuries following UTV rollover Two killed in Bedford motorcycle accident Four dead in Rollinsford crash Sunday night; three dead from South Berwick, Maine Two Manchester residents killed in Bedford motorcycle crash Request News Coverage